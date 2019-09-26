Hear the Mountain Goats’ Previously Unreleased Song ‘Get High And Listen to the Cure’

The Mountain Goats have digitally released their recent track “Get High And Listen to the Cure,” the B-side to the band’s “Welcome to Passaic” 7-inch. The 7-inch initially dropped in August via Merge, but the second track wasn’t available to hear online until now.

Welcome to Passaic by The Mountain Goats

The roughshod track, originally created during the sessions for the band’s 2017 album Goths, has a low-key indie rock vibe, with sparse lyrics that center on the line, “I want to get high/ And listen to the Cure all night.” The song was recorded by frontman John Darnielle at home.

“Speaking of singles, Peter Hughes, on hearing ‘Get High and Listen to the Cure’—written for Goths, attempted in the studio sessions in versions that lacked the snap of this demo—felt certain this was the song that would make us a household name,'” Darnielle said in a statement. “I’m fond of the song, though I don’t share his conviction that it’s the Mountain Goats song the whole world has been waiting to hear. Should this release prove Peter right, I will be quite content to concede the point.”

The limited edition 7-inch also features a cut from In League With Dragons, the band’s most recent album, called “Passaic 1975.” The disc, pressed on black vinyl, is currently available to buy on the band’s BandCamp page. The Mountain Goats dropped In League With Dragons in April. The album was recorded with producer Matt Ross-Spang at Nashville’s Blackbird Studios and features 12 tracks that follow a fantastical theme.