The Monkees Announce Farewell Tour

The Monkees are coming to your town one last time. They have just announced a North American farewell tour starting September 11th at Seattle’s Moore Theatre and wrapping up November 14th at L.A.’s Greek Theatre.

” ‘The Monkees Farewell Tour’ will feature songs that span the band’s entire career — from their 1966 self-titled debut album to 2016’s Good Times!” according to a release announcing the tour. “In addition to their hits, their farewell shows will spotlight songs featured on their Emmy-winning TV series (‘The Girl I Knew Somewhere,’ ‘You Told Me,’ ‘Randy Scouse Git,’ ‘Goin’ Down,’ and ‘For Pete’s Sake’) as well as music from their feature film Head (‘Circle Sky’ and ‘As We Go Along). Plus some rarely performed deep cuts (such as ‘Auntie’s Municipal Court’) and tracks from their most recent studio album, 2016’s Good Times! (‘Me & Magdelena’ and ‘Birth of an Accidental Hipster’).”

Monkees singer Davy Jones died in 2012 and multi-instrumentalist Peter Tork followed in 2019, but surviving members Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith have been leading the group for the past few years. They last toured in 2019 and were originally booked to head out again in 2020, but the pandemic forced them to push those back plans. During the downtime, Dolenz recorded an LP of Nesmith-penned songs called Dolenz Sings Nesmith. It comes out on May 21st.

Also on the horizon for Monkees fans is an updated version of the 2005 book The Monkees: The Day-by-Day Story of the ’60s TV Pop Sensation by music historian Andrew Sandoval, who also manages the Monkees. Featuring newly discovered court documents, it shines new light on the group’s battle with Don Kirshner over creative freedom.

Tickets and VIP packages for the Monkees Farewell Tour are on sale right now in select markets, and more will be available later this week.

The Monkees Farewell Tour Dates

September 11th – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

September 14th – Sacramento, CA @ The Crest Theatre

September 15th – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

September 17th – Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center

September 18th – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

September 19th – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

September 24th – Dallas, TX @ The Majestic Theatre

September 25th – San Antonio, TX @ The Tobin Center For Performing Arts

September 28th The Woodlands, TX @ Dosey Doe

September 29th The Woodlands, TX @ Dosey Doe

October 2nd – Chattanooga, TN @ Trivoli Theatre

October 6th – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

October 7th – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

October 8th – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

October 10th – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

October 12th – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse

October 13th – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

October 15th – Biloxi, MS @ IP Casino Resort & Spa

October 16th – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

October 19th – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center

October 20th – Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall

October 22nd – Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center

October 23rd – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Casino Resort – Ovation Hall

October 24th – New York, NY @ Town Hall

October 26th – Burlington, VT @ Flynn Center For The Performing Arts

October 28th – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

October 29th – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

October 30th – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre

November 1st – Greensburg, PA @ The Palace Theatre

November 2nd – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

November 6th – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

November 9th – Saint Charles, MO @ Family Arena

November 10th – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

November 14th – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre