The Monkees Announce Farewell Tour

The Monkees are coming to your town one last time. They have just announced a North American farewell tour starting September 11th at Seattle’s Moore Theatre and wrapping up November 14th at L.A.’s Greek Theatre.
” ‘The Monkees Farewell Tour’ will feature songs that span the band’s entire career — from their 1966 self-titled debut album to 2016’s Good Times!” according to a release announcing the tour. “In addition to their hits, their farewell shows will spotlight songs featured on their Emmy-winning TV series (‘The Girl I Knew Somewhere,’ ‘You Told Me,’ ‘Randy Scouse Git,’ ‘Goin’ Down,’ and ‘For Pete’s Sake’) as well as music from their feature film Head (‘Circle Sky’ and ‘As We Go Along). Plus some rarely performed deep cuts (such as ‘Auntie’s Municipal Court’) and tracks from their most recent studio album, 2016’s Good Times! (‘Me & Magdelena’ and ‘Birth of an Accidental Hipster’).”
Monkees singer Davy Jones died in 2012 and multi-instrumentalist Peter Tork followed in 2019, but surviving members Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith have been leading the group for the past few years. They last toured in 2019 and were originally booked to head out again in 2020, but the pandemic forced them to push those back plans. During the downtime, Dolenz recorded an LP of Nesmith-penned songs called Dolenz Sings Nesmith. It comes out on May 21st.
Also on the horizon for Monkees fans is an updated version of the 2005 book The Monkees: The Day-by-Day Story of the ’60s TV Pop Sensation by music historian Andrew Sandoval, who also manages the Monkees. Featuring newly discovered court documents, it shines new light on the group’s battle with Don Kirshner over creative freedom.
Tickets and VIP packages for the Monkees Farewell Tour are on sale right now in select markets, and more will be available later this week.
The Monkees Farewell Tour Dates
September 11th – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
September 14th – Sacramento, CA @ The Crest Theatre
September 15th – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic
September 17th – Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center
September 18th – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia
September 19th – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
September 24th – Dallas, TX @ The Majestic Theatre
September 25th – San Antonio, TX @ The Tobin Center For Performing Arts
September 28th The Woodlands, TX @ Dosey Doe
September 29th The Woodlands, TX @ Dosey Doe
October 2nd – Chattanooga, TN @ Trivoli Theatre
October 6th – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
October 7th – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
October 8th – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
October 10th – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
October 12th – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse
October 13th – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
October 15th – Biloxi, MS @ IP Casino Resort & Spa
October 16th – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
October 19th – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center
October 20th – Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall
October 22nd – Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center
October 23rd – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Casino Resort – Ovation Hall
October 24th – New York, NY @ Town Hall
October 26th – Burlington, VT @ Flynn Center For The Performing Arts
October 28th – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
October 29th – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
October 30th – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre
November 1st – Greensburg, PA @ The Palace Theatre
November 2nd – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
November 6th – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
November 9th – Saint Charles, MO @ Family Arena
November 10th – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
November 14th – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre