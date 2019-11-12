The Monkees Announce 2020 Tour Dates, New Live Album

The Monkees are returning to the road in 2020 for a three-week tour dubbed An Evening With the Monkees. The run kicks off April 3rd in Vancouver and wraps up April 26th in Nashville.

Like their tour earlier this year, it will feature surviving members Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith and spotlight songs from their entire career. Tickets go on sale November 15th.

The group is also releasing the live album The Mike & Micky Show Live on April 3rd. It was taped in March 2019 throughout the course of their The Monkees Present: The Mike Nesmith and Micky Dolenz Show. Fans who purchase tickets to their upcoming tour will automatically receive the album either as a digital download or a physical CD.

If they stick to the setlist from this year, expect a mixture of big hits (“I’m a Believer,” “Pleasant Valley Sunday” and “Daydream Believer”), deep cuts (“Good Clean Fun,” “As We Go Along” and “Tapioca Tundra”) and tunes from their 2016 comeback LP Good Times! (“Me & Magdalena” and “Birth of an Accidental Hipster”).

Their most recent shows took place in June when they brought their tour to Australia and New Zealand. It was the band’s first time on the continent with Nesmith since 1968. A couple of months before it kicked off, Nesmith expressed doubts about his future in the band.

“I committed to an Australian tour, but I am expecting that will be it for me,” he wrote on Facebook. “I start to feel curmudgeonly more and more and less and less suited for singing pop songs — clever and happy and fun to play as they are — but is a bit like singing ‘Happy Birthday’ over and over. Combine that with the fact that Television Music was never my first pursuit. People who like my work have another clear window they can see through — if they choose. But — in any case — the shows wear me down.”

Those words were written at the end of a long U.S. tour when he was drained by all the traveling. Thankfully for Monkees fans, he had a change of heart about more shows.

Here are the complete dates for the 2020 An Evening With The Monkees Tour.

April 3rd – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

April 4th – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

April 7th – Sacramento, CA @ The Crest Theatre

April 8th – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

April 10th – Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center

April 11th – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

April 14th – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

April 16th – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

April 19th – San Antonio, TX @ The Tobin Center For Performing Arts

April 20th – Austin, TX @ ACL Live At The Moody Theatre

April 22nd – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

April 24th – Lake Charles, LA @ Golden Nugget – Grand Event Center

April 25th – Biloxi, MS @ IP Casino Resort & Spa

April 26th – Nashville, TN @ Schermerhorn Symphony Center