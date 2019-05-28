The Mars Volta Say Reunion Is ‘Happening’

A reunion of The Mars Volta is in the cards, according to band member Cedric Bixler-Zavala. After a fan tweeted, “I dream of you guys giving TMV a new chapter,” Bixler-Zavala replied, “It’s happening.”

The musician followed up the confirmation with more details in a tweet that has since been deleted, suggesting that the band is writing new music and has plans to tour. While there is no word on when any of this might emerge, it sounds like Bixler-Zavala and bandmate Omar Rodríguez-López will be back.

“What it’s not going to be is your ‘fav member lineup’ playing their ‘classic records’ in full etc,” Bixler-Zavala wrote, according to Pitchfork. “Maybe we’ll play old shit, who knows how we feel. Just remember our past campaigns never relied on playing requests or going fully backwards… it’s new shit, new people, left turns, tangent inconsistencies, mazapan dreams and churro wishes. I will say this though, when ORL played me a grip of new shit I fucking cried. Like Claire Daines in Romeo & Juliet cried. Yeah it was fucking weird.”

He continued, “It’s in its infancy right now. No deadlines, no ball tripping, no drama, just 2 grown ass men using essential oils and bold new perfumes shooting ideas and scooting their ass across the fucking lawn trying to get rid of these worms.”

The last Mars Volta album, Noctourniquet, dropped in 2012. The duo announced they were breaking up the following year. Bixler-Zavala revealed that news on Twitter as well, writing, “I can’t sit here and pretend anymore. I am no longer a member of the Mars Volta.”