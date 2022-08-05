The Mars Volta’s First Album Since 2012 Will Drop This Year

After releasing a pair of new songs, the Mars Volta finally confirmed that they will drop their first album in a decade, The Mars Volta, on Sept. 16.

Accompanying the album announcement, the band has shared another new tune, “Vigil,” which arrived with a music video directed by guitarist Omar Rodríguez-López. Vocalist/lyricist Cedric Bixler-Zavala shared a line from the tender and swooning new tune in lieu of an actual statement, “And the obits wait for a perfect name.”

“Vigil” marks the third offering from The Mars Volta following the previously-released “Graveyard Love” and “Blacklight Shine,” both of which will also appear on the self-titled LP. A statement notes that the album will mark a departure from the Mars Volta’s earlier material, with only two tracks expanding past four minutes and the band’s prog rock tendencies giving way to more subtle touches and Caribbean rhythms. The Mars Volta’s last album, Noctourniquet, arrived in 2012.

Along with releasing their first album in 10 years, the Mars Volta are set to return to the road for their first concerts in 10 years. The trek will kick off Sept. 22 at the Factory in Deep Ellum in Dallas and wrap with three nights at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, Oct. 21 through 23.

The Mars Volta Track List

1. “Blacklight Shine”

2. “Graveyard Love”

3. “Shore Story”

4. “Blank Condolences”

5. “Vigil”

6. “Qué Dios Te Maldiga Mí Corazón”

7. “Cerulea”

8. “Flash Burns From Flashbacks”

9. “Palm Full Of Crux”

10. “No Case Gain”

11. “Tourmaline”

12. “Equus 3”

13. “Collapsible Shoulders”

14. “The Requisition”