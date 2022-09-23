See the Mars Volta Debut New Songs Live at First Concert in 10 Years
Hours before the Mars Volta released their first new album in 10 years, the reunited prog-rock outfit staged their first concert in over a decade at the Factory in Dallas.
Cedric Bixler-Zavala, Omar Rodríguez-López, and the rest of Mars Volta debuted a pair of new tracks (“Blacklight Shine,” “Graveyard Love“) from their just-released self-titled LP — but the setlist still leaned heavily on their 2003 debut De-Loused in the Comatorium, with the band playing seven tracks off that album.
Thursday’s concert also featured the live debut of “Vicarious Atonement,” off 2006’s Amputechture, as well as a handful of songs the Mars Volta hadn’t performed even in the years before their decade-long hiatus.
The Mars Volta’s tour in support of their self-titled album continues through Oct. 21, when the band will play a trek-ending gig at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.
The Mars Volta’s proper return comes a little over three years after Bixler-Zavala first hinted at a possible reunion for the revered El Paso outfit. Since then, the band had kept quiet about new material, but last year they did drop a career-spanning boxset, La Realidad de los Sueños, featuring all their studio albums and an array of previously unreleased material.
