Ludwig Göransson’s ‘The Mandalorian’ Score Set for Massive Vinyl Box Set

Ludwig Göransson’s soundtrack for Season One of The Mandalorian will be released as a massive and limited edition 8-LP vinyl box set via Mondo.

Göransson’s individual scores for each of the eight episodes of Disney+’s Star Wars spinoff were initially only released digitally, but Mondo’s limited edition, one-time pressing will collect the entire Season One soundtrack for its first-ever physical release.

The Mandalorian: Season One, limited to just 3,500 copies, is available to preorder now through the Mondo Shop. Each of the eight chapters, pressed on 180-gram vinyl, is housed in its own jacket featuring original artwork by Paul Mann. The entire 8-LP set is also housed in a heavy-duty slipcase adorned with the titular Mandalorian’s mudhorn Signet.

The Oscar-winning and Record of the Year Grammy-winning Göransson’s work on The Mandalorian previously featured in a music video dedicated to the series’ theme. Since then, the composer and Childish Gambino collaborator has also worked on Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, with Göransson teaming with Travis Scott for that soundtrack’s “The Plan.”

“It’s no longer a secret that Ludwig Göransson is the most talented and exciting person working in film and television music right now,” Mondo Creative Director of Music says Mo Shafeek said in a statement. “But what goes unspoken is his chameleon-like ability to play within multiple genres, even within single cues of his songwriting for the screen. His music for films like Creed and Black Panther showcase not only his collaborative nature, but also his relationship to pop and hip hop, as well as blending untraditional instrumentation with traditional orchestras.”

Shafeek added, “His score for The Mandalorian is similarly masterful in its ability to be wildly experimental while never feeling out of place – like a synth spaghetti western score that feels inspired in equal parts to Ennio Morricone, John Williams and Hans Zimmer, while also never feeling like a pastiche. We are honored to be the home for this complete score.”

The Mandalorian: Season One 8-LP Box Set Track List

Chapter 1

Side One

1. Hey Mando!

2. Face to Face

3. Back for Beskar

4. HammerTime

Side Two

1. Blurg Attack

2. You Are a Mandalorian

3. Bounty Droid

4. The Asset

5. The Mandalorian

Chapter 2

Side One

1. Walking on Mud

2. Jawas Attack

3. Trashed Crest

4. To the Jawas

Side Two

1. The Egg

2. The Mudhorn

3. Celebration

4. The Next Journey

Chapter 3

Side One

1. A New Day

2. Mandalore Way

3. Signet Forging

Side Two

1. Second Thoughts

2. Whistling Bird

3. Mando Rescue

4. I Need One of Those

Chapter 4

Side One

1. The Ponds of Sorgan

2. Off the Grid

3. Can I Feed Him?

4. Training the Plebs

Side Two

1. Camp Attack

2. Spirit of the Woods

3. Stay

4. Mando Says Goodbye

Chapter 5

Side One

1. Warm or Cold

2. Bright Eyes

3. Stuck with Me Now

4. Speederbikes

5. Raiders

Side Two

1. Night Riders

2. The Hangar

3. Farewell

Chapter 6

Side One

1. Welcome Back

2. The Gang

3. Greatest Warriors in the Galaxy

4. Let’s Just Do It

5. Hyperspace

6. Little Mousey

Side Two

1. Tracking Beacon

2. My Saviour

3. Mando on the Move

4. Nice Family

5. Mando’s Back

Chapter 7

Side One

1. Man of Honour

2. Reprogram

3. Kuiil

4. The Standoff

Side Two

1. Black Skies

2. This Is It

3. The Arrival

4. The Mandalorian (Orchestral Version)

Chapter 8

Side One

1. Check Point

2. Nurse Droid

3. The Ewebb

4. A Thousand Tears

5. Nurse and Protect

Side Two

1. A Warrior’s Death

2. What Remains in the Tunnels

3. Clan of Two

4. Sacrifice

5. Mando Flies

6. The Baby