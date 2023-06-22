The Magnetic Fields to Perform ’69 Love Songs’ in Its Entirety on 2024 Tour

The Magnetic Fields will celebrate their 25th anniversary of their indie rock epic 69 Love Songs with a 2024 tour where the reunited band will perform the album in its entirety. Yes, all 69 songs, over the course of two nights.

The Stephin Merritt-led outfit will bring back the album’s major players — Claudia Gonson, John Woo, Sam Davol and Shirley Simms — to perform alongside the Magnetic Fields’ current lineup for the trek, which kicks off in March 2024.

EXCITING NEWS! In celebration of the 25th anniversary of 69 Love Songs, we'll be doing a limited run of shows next year in which we will perform all 69 songs in order over 2-night residencies in March-April 2024.



The tour will find the Magnetic Fields performing the 1999 album during two-night residencies in five U.S. cities (North Adams, Massachusetts, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York, with a four-night stand — our the entire album, twice — planned for NYC’s Town Hall venue.)

The gigs mark the first time that Merritt and company have performed the album in its entirety since the tour in support of the LP back in 2000.

Check out the Magnetic Fields’ House of Tomorrow site to register for tickets.

Merritt's massive magnum opus was later named to Rolling Stone's list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. "A tour de force of pop mastery, his three-disc splurge had everything from lounge jazz to Podunk country to punk parody, peaking with sidelong standards like "Papa Was a Rodeo" and "The Luckiest Guy on the Lower East Side." God-level moment: "The Death of Ferdinand de Saussure," which is titled after a French linguist and rhymes his name with closure, bulldozer, and classic Motown songwriting team Holland-Dozier-Holland, hooking it all to an unforgettable tune," Rolling Stone wrote of the triple-LP.

Magnetic Fields’ 69 Love Songs Tour Dates

March 22 & 23, 2024 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA

April 3 & 4, 2024 – New York, NY @ The Town Hall

April 5 & 6, 2024 – New York, NY @ The Town Hall

April 19 & 20, 2024 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

April 23 & 24, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

April 26 & 27, 2024 – San Francisco, CA @ The Curran Theatre