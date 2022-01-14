Watch the Lumineers Perform ‘Where We Are,’ ‘A.M. Radio’ on ‘Fallon’

The Lumineers appeared on The Tonight Show to perform two tracks, “Where We Are” and “A.M. Radio.” The Colorado band gave an intimate, emotional performance, backed by soft, glowing lights on the late night show’s stage.

Both songs come off the Lumineers new album, Brightside, out Jan. 14 via Dualtone. The album, which marks the band’s fourth full-length release, was produced by Simone Felice and produced, mixed, and engineered by David Baron over two sessions in winter and spring 2021 at Baron’s Sun Mountain Studios in Boiceville, N.Y.

The Lumineers debuted the title track from Brightside in a September performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “The song ‘Brightside’ was recorded in a single day,” singer-guitarist and co-founder Wesley Schultz noted in a statement. “It’s like a 15-year-old’s fever dream, an American love story in all its glory and heartbreak. The last couple left, on the run from something and all alone.”

The Lumineers’ last album, III, was released in 2019. In Dec. 2020, the band shared a cover of the Christmas classic, “Silent Night,” to raise money for the National Independent Venue Association’s Emergency Relief Fund.