See The Lumineers Play Emotional Song ‘Life in the City’ on ‘Fallon’

The Lumineers took the stage at The Tonight Show perform “Life in the City,” a track off their recent third album III, which was released last week. The band gave the song an emotionally resonant acoustic performance, highlighting singer Wesley Schultz’s impassioned vocals. The singer offered, “And if the sun don’t shine on me today/ And if the subways flood and bridges break/ Will you just lay down and dig your grave?/ Or will you rail against your dying day?”

The musicians released a music video for “Life in the City” back in May, which marked part two of their ten-track album, a concept record about impact of substance abuse from one generation to the next. The ten videos, which kicked off with “Gloria,” comprise a film, directed by filmmaker/cinematographer Kevin Phillips, which screened at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month.

The Lumineers will head out on “III: The World Tour” next year, beginning January 31st in Asheville, North Carolina and wrapping June 12th in Mansfield, Massachusetts. Indie-rock act Mt. Joy will open several dates. Tickets are currently on sale via the band’s website. The band recently added a few additional dates to the tour, including stops in Toronto and Omaha and additional shows in Brooklyn and Chicago. Those shows will go on sale September 23rd at 10 a.m. local time.