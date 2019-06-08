Watch the Lumineers Showcase ‘III’ Songs on ‘Kimmel’

The Lumineers staged an outdoors mini-concert Friday for Jimmy Kimmel Live, with the folk band showcasing songs from their upcoming third album III.

Two of the performances – III‘s “Life in the City” and the latest single “Gloria” – aired on Kimmel, while two more songs – III opener Donna and 2016 single Cleopatra – were released as an online exclusive. Watch the entire 20-minute set in the video above.

III, due out in September, is a concept album “about love between an addict and her family,” the band previously revealed. Multi-instrumentalist Jeremiah Fraites said in a statement, “This collection of songs worked out in a beautiful way, and I feel with this album we’ve really hit our stride.”

The Denver band recently unveiled their unsettling video for “Gloria,” which explores the horrors of alcoholism. The video is Part 3 of a planned 10-chapter story tied to the LP.