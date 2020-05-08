 The Lumineers to Host 'Colorado Gives Back' Livestream Event - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
The Lumineers to Host Colorado Gives Back Livestream Event

OneRepublic, Jewel, Nathaniel Rateliff will perform in benefit for musicians and restaurant workers during COVID-19 pandemic

Wesley Schultz, Byron IsaacsThe Lumineers in concert at O2 Arena, London, UK - 27 Nov 2019

The Lumineers are hosting a Colorado Gives Back livestream event for COVID-19 relief, featuring OneRepublic, Jewel and Nathaniel Rateliff.

Michal Augustini/Shutterstock

The Lumineers are lending their home state of Colorado a helping hand with a livestream fundraiser, Colorado Gives Back, to take place Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET on the band’s YouTube channel.

The all-star lineup will feature the Denver-based group and other musical guests including OneRepublic, Jewel and Nathaniel Rateliff, as well as former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, two-time Olympic gold medal skier Mikaela Shiffrin and Colorado Governor Jared Polis.

The livestream is meant to help benefit Colorado musicians and restaurant workers who have lost their source of income and revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations will be directed to the Colorado Restaurant Association and to the Recording Academy’s MusiCares. Through the Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief project, Spotify will match all donations, dollar-for-dollar to MusiCares up to a collective total of $10 million.

“In addition to raising money for Colorado restaurant workers, we as Colorado musicians wanted to raise money to not only support our local crew that we tour the world with but also all the folks in the music business as a whole — from the venue workers to fellow musicians,” Wesley Schultz of the Lumineers said. “MusiCares once saved us when we were robbed in 2011 by helping us buy back our stolen instruments when we were an unknown band. So anyone from a sound guy who needs dental work to a stagehand that needs a medical procedure — this fund is for the people that make up the music business and are in need of financial help. We hope that this can help those that are struggling to get by to see the other side of this — when the touring starts up again and the crews and venue workers, the lifeblood of the music business, finally can get back to work.”

In This Article: coronavirus, covid-19, Jewel, Nathaniel Rateliff, OneRepublic, The Lumineers

