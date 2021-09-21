Watch The Lumineers Showcase New Single ‘Brightside’ on ‘Kimmel’

The Lumineers stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform their brand new single “Brightside.” The folk rock group also took the opportunity to offer up an off-air set of four tracks as an online exclusive, playing through “Ophelia,” “Gloria, “Gale Song,” and “It Wasn’t Easy To Be Happy For You.”

The Lumineers announced their upcoming album, Brightside, yesterday ahead of the Jimmy Kimmel Live performance. The album, the band’s fourth full-length, will arrive January 14, 2022 via Dualtone.

Brightside was produced by Simone Felice and produced, mixed, and engineered by David Baron over two sessions in winter and spring 2021 at Baron’s Sun Mountain Studios in Boiceville, New York. It features nine songs, including the title track.

“The song ‘Brightside’ was recorded in a single day,” singer-guitarist and co-founder Wesley Schultz said in a statement. “It’s like a 15-year-old’s fever dream, an American love story in all its glory and heartbreak. The last couple left, on the run from something and all alone.”

The Lumineers’ last album, III, dropped in 2019. In December, the band shared a cover of the Christmas classic, “Silent Night,” to raise money for the National Independent Venue Association’s Emergency Relief Fund.