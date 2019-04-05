The Lumineers Announce New Album, New Single ‘Gloria’

The Lumineers will release their new album, III, September 13 via Dualtone. The band has dropped “Gloria,” the first single off the album, which singer Wesley Schultz says “is about love between an addict and her family.”
III, the band’s third album, was written by Schultz and multi-instrumentalist Jeremiah Fraites and sees violinist/vocalist Lauren Jacobson, who has played on the group’s previous two releases, officially joining the band. Fraites said of the new music in a statement, “This collection of songs worked out in a beautiful way, and I feel with this album we’ve really hit our stride.”
The Denver-based band’s last album, Cleopatra, came out in 2016. III is available for preorder now.
The Lumineers will tour in support of the new album, with their “III: The World Tour” trek kicking off this summer with a series of festivals. The band will perform at Bonnaroo Music Festival, Outside Lands and Woodstock Music & Arts. They will tour in Europe and the U.K. in November with more dates to be announced. Tickets for the Europe and U.K. run go on sale Friday April 12.
III Track-listing
1. Donna
2. Life In The City
3. Gloria
4. It Wasn’t Easy To Be Happy For You
5. Leader of The Landslide
6. Left For Denver
7. My Cell
8. Jimmy Sparks
9. April
10. Salt And The Sea
11. Democracy (Bonus Track) (Leonard Cohen cover)
12. Old Lady (Bonus Track)
13. Soundtrack Song (Bonus Track)
The Lumineers Tour Dates
5/19 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Musical Festival
6/2 – Camden, NJ @ Radio 104.5 Birthday Show
6/15 – Chicago, IL @ 101 WKQX Pigniq
6/16 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
6/22 – New York, NY @ Alt 92.3 Summer Open
6/29 – Odense, Denmark @ Tinderbox
7/19-21 – New South Wales, Austrailia @ Splendour in the Grass
7/26 – Niigata, Japan @ Fuji Rock Festival
8/2 – MontreaI, QC @ Osheaga Festival
8/7 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
8/9-11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
8/16 – Watkins Glen, NY @ Woodstock Music & Arts
9/21 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea Hear Now Festival
11/1 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Campo Pequeno
11/2 – Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center
11/4 – Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz
11/6 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle 622
11/7 – Munich, Germany @ Zenith
11/9 – Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer
11/10 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlin
11/13 – Hamburg, Germany @ Sporthalle
11/14 – Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall
11/16 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique
11/18 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg
11/19 – Cologne, Germany @ Palladium
11/20 – Paris, France @ Le Zenith
11/22 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro
11/24 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
11/27 – London, UK @ The O2
11/29 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena