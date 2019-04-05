The Lumineers Announce New Album, New Single ‘Gloria’

The Lumineers will release their new album, III, September 13 via Dualtone. The band has dropped “Gloria,” the first single off the album, which singer Wesley Schultz says “is about love between an addict and her family.”

III, the band’s third album, was written by Schultz and multi-instrumentalist Jeremiah Fraites and sees violinist/vocalist Lauren Jacobson, who has played on the group’s previous two releases, officially joining the band. Fraites said of the new music in a statement, “This collection of songs worked out in a beautiful way, and I feel with this album we’ve really hit our stride.”

The Denver-based band’s last album, Cleopatra, came out in 2016. III is available for preorder now.

The Lumineers will tour in support of the new album, with their “III: The World Tour” trek kicking off this summer with a series of festivals. The band will perform at Bonnaroo Music Festival, Outside Lands and Woodstock Music & Arts. They will tour in Europe and the U.K. in November with more dates to be announced. Tickets for the Europe and U.K. run go on sale Friday April 12.

We're coming back to the UK & Europe on tour this November! Tickets go on sale next Friday April 12th.

III Track-listing

1. Donna

2. Life In The City

3. Gloria

4. It Wasn’t Easy To Be Happy For You

5. Leader of The Landslide

6. Left For Denver

7. My Cell

8. Jimmy Sparks

9. April

10. Salt And The Sea

11. Democracy (Bonus Track) (Leonard Cohen cover)

12. Old Lady (Bonus Track)

13. Soundtrack Song (Bonus Track)

The Lumineers Tour Dates

5/19 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Musical Festival

6/2 – Camden, NJ @ Radio 104.5 Birthday Show

6/15 – Chicago, IL @ 101 WKQX Pigniq

6/16 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

6/22 – New York, NY @ Alt 92.3 Summer Open

6/29 – Odense, Denmark @ Tinderbox

7/19-21 – New South Wales, Austrailia @ Splendour in the Grass

7/26 – Niigata, Japan @ Fuji Rock Festival

8/2 – MontreaI, QC @ Osheaga Festival

8/7 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

8/9-11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

8/16 – Watkins Glen, NY @ Woodstock Music & Arts

9/21 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea Hear Now Festival

11/1 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Campo Pequeno

11/2 – Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center

11/4 – Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz

11/6 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle 622

11/7 – Munich, Germany @ Zenith

11/9 – Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer

11/10 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlin

11/13 – Hamburg, Germany @ Sporthalle

11/14 – Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall

11/16 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

11/18 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg

11/19 – Cologne, Germany @ Palladium

11/20 – Paris, France @ Le Zenith

11/22 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro

11/24 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

11/27 – London, UK @ The O2

11/29 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena