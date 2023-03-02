The Lumineers Announce Encore ‘Brightside’ Tour

On the road again! After their successful Brightside World Tour last year, the group announced an encore set of shows for this fall.

The band — led by Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites — is set to open their tour in Maine in mid-August before stopping at several amphitheaters and music festivals, including Aspen’s Jazz Aspen Snowmass festival. Accompanied by James Bay as an opener, they’ll conclude their tour at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl on Sept. 15.

“We’re stoked to be back on the road, playing a run of shows in the US later this year with our good friend @jamesbaymusic,” the group wrote on Instagram.

The tour extension is in support of their 2022 album Brightside, led by singles “Where We Are,” “A.M. Radio,” and “Big Shot.”

The tour announcement comes just several weeks after the group joined Pink on her song “Long Way to Go” for her album Trustfall. They also released a Brightside Bonus Tracks EP featuring some acoustic song versions and two new songs late last year.

Last year, they hit the road for 62 stops around the world. It was their first tour after the cancelation of shows from their III: The World Tour, due to Covid. The group made its way around Europe before hitting the road in the U.S. with CAAMP, Ashe, and Bay as openers.

The Lumineers 2023 U.S. Tour 2023

Aug. 16 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

Aug. 18 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 19 – Bethel, NY @ Catbird Festival*

Aug. 22 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

Aug. 25 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 26 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 29 – Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater

Sept. 1 – Aspen, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass*

Sept. 3 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 5 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

Sept. 6 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

Sept. 8 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre

Sept. 9 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sept. 10 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sept. 13 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

Sept. 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl