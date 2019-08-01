The Lumineers Plot 2020 North American Tour

The Lumineers have announced a 2020 headlining North American tour in support of their upcoming album III. The folk-rock band will play 30 arenas and amphitheaters across the U.S. and Canada, beginning February 1st in Asheville, North Carolina and wrapping June 12th in Mansfield, Massachusetts. Indie-rock act Mt. Joy will open several dates.
Tickets go on sale Friday, August 16th at 10 a.m. local time via the band’s website. Active members of their fan club have exclusive first access to a pre-sale that opens Monday, August 12th at 10 a.m. local time. Using the Big Parade app, fan club members can also livestream the band’s pre-tour August 7th show in their hometown, Denver, during the grand opening of the Mission Ballroom venue.
The Lumineers also announced plans to issue a new song, “Leader of the Landslide,” on Friday, with a video following on Monday, August 5th. The track appears on the group’s upcoming third LP, III, which also includes the previously issued “It Wasn’t Easy to Be Happy for You” and “Gloria,” the latter of which they paired with an unsettling video.
In June, the band performed three new songs — “Gloria,” “Life in the City” and “Donna” — along with 2016 cut “Cleopatra” during a mini-set on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
The Lumineers Tour Dates
Feb 1 – Asheville, NC @ U.S. Cellular Center
Feb 4 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Arena (with Mt. Joy)
Feb 5 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center (with Mt. Joy)
Feb 7 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (with Mt. Joy)
Feb 8 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (with Mt. Joy)
Feb 11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena (with Mt. Joy)
Feb 13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (with Mt. Joy)
Feb 16 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena (with Mt. Joy)
Feb 18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Feb 19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena (with Mt. Joy)
Feb 22 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
Feb 25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paint Arena
Feb 26 – Buffalo, NY @ Key Bank Center (with Mt. Joy)
Feb 28 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
Feb 29 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena (with Mt. Joy)
Mar 4 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (with Mt. Joy)
Mar 7 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre (with Mt. Joy)
May 15 – Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
May 16 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
May 19 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
May 22 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 23 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
May 27 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
May 29 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
May 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheater at Lakewood
Jun 2 – Raleigh, NC @ Credit Coast Union Music Park
Jun 5 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
Jun 6 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Jun 10 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Jun 12 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center