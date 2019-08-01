The Lumineers Plot 2020 North American Tour

The Lumineers have announced a 2020 headlining North American tour in support of their upcoming album III. The folk-rock band will play 30 arenas and amphitheaters across the U.S. and Canada, beginning February 1st in Asheville, North Carolina and wrapping June 12th in Mansfield, Massachusetts. Indie-rock act Mt. Joy will open several dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 16th at 10 a.m. local time via the band’s website. Active members of their fan club have exclusive first access to a pre-sale that opens Monday, August 12th at 10 a.m. local time. Using the Big Parade app, fan club members can also livestream the band’s pre-tour August 7th show in their hometown, Denver, during the grand opening of the Mission Ballroom venue.

The Lumineers also announced plans to issue a new song, “Leader of the Landslide,” on Friday, with a video following on Monday, August 5th. The track appears on the group’s upcoming third LP, III, which also includes the previously issued “It Wasn’t Easy to Be Happy for You” and “Gloria,” the latter of which they paired with an unsettling video.

In June, the band performed three new songs — “Gloria,” “Life in the City” and “Donna” — along with 2016 cut “Cleopatra” during a mini-set on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The Lumineers Tour Dates

Feb 1 – Asheville, NC @ U.S. Cellular Center

Feb 4 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Arena (with Mt. Joy)

Feb 5 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center (with Mt. Joy)

Feb 7 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (with Mt. Joy)

Feb 8 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (with Mt. Joy)

Feb 11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena (with Mt. Joy)

Feb 13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (with Mt. Joy)

Feb 16 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena (with Mt. Joy)

Feb 18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Feb 19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena (with Mt. Joy)

Feb 22 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

Feb 25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paint Arena

Feb 26 – Buffalo, NY @ Key Bank Center (with Mt. Joy)

Feb 28 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

Feb 29 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena (with Mt. Joy)

Mar 4 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (with Mt. Joy)

Mar 7 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre (with Mt. Joy)

May 15 – Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

May 16 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

May 19 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

May 22 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 23 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

May 27 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

May 29 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

May 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheater at Lakewood

Jun 2 – Raleigh, NC @ Credit Coast Union Music Park

Jun 5 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

Jun 6 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Jun 10 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Jun 12 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center