The (New) ‘Little Mermaid’ Soundtrack Makes a Splash: Here’s Where to Stream and Buy It Online

Buzz for Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid is heating up as the movie hits theaters May 26. Now, details have also been released about the highly-anticipated Little Mermaid soundtrack, which fans can now pre-order online.

The 2023 Little Mermaid soundtrack features all the memorable songs from the original 1989 animated film, plus four new original songs composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken (who wrote the original Oscar-winning score). Original lyricist Howard Ashman (who passed away in 1991) is also credited on the new release.

Halle Bailey’s rendition of “Part of Your World” (as Ariel), was issued as the lead single from the project, and the new Little Mermaid soundtrack will also feature favorites like “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” (with revamped lyrics) and “Poor Unfortunate Souls” sung by Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula.

In addition to Bailey and McCarthy, the star-studded cast includes Javier Bardem as King Triton, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian and Awkwafina as Scuttle.

In a recent interview with Variety, Miranda teased a couple of the new songs for the live-action film, including “For the First Time,” which is sung by Ariel when she sets foot on land — yes — for the first time. Diggs and Awkwafina also perform a rap song titled “The Scuttlebutt.”

Want to listen to the new Little Mermaid soundtrack? Stream Halle Bailey's "Part of Your World" and all the other songs for free through Amazon Music Unlimited. The streaming service is currently offering a 30-day free trial that will let you stream The Little Mermaid live action soundtrack online free, in addition to millions of other songs and albums.

Walt Disney records is also releasing The Little Mermaid (2023) soundtrack on CD, as a digital download, and as a single-disc LP.

The soundtrack will be released digitally on May 19, with the physical versions hitting stores May 26. Find an MP3 download here. Both the CD and vinyl are available to pre-order on Amazon.com here.

The Little Mermaid soundtrack comes on the heels of Bailey’s official Little Mermaid doll, which was released earlier this month and became an instant best-seller online. The Disney store has also released a collection of official Little Mermaid merch, which you can shop here.