The Linda Lindas Order the Whole Menu in New ‘Too Many Things’ Video

Punk upstarts the Linda Lindas sit down for an unforgettable meal at their own diner in the new music video for their recent single, “Too Many Things.”

The goofy clip, directed by Ryan Baxley, takes place at “The Linda Lindas Family Style Diner,” where the band not only show up for a gut-busting meal but play all the other patrons and staff members in the place. They’re taking orders, bussing tables, and flipping burgers, as well as portraying the two old regulars playing chess, the author who brings her own typewriter (not even a laptop) to the table, and the waiter with the amazing cat-shaped mustache.

The Linda Lindas released "Too Many Things" back in April, right before playing Coachella. At the time, the band explained that the song was about how quickly everything around them has changed as their career has taken off over the past couple of years.

“We had a nonstop, jam-packed, and awesome 2022 playing shows, going on tours, and meeting fans and making friends across the U.S. as well as Spain, Germany, England, Japan, Canada, and Mexico,” Linda Lindas said in a statement. “After taking a short break to catch our breath, recharge, focus on school, and go back into the studio, we are ready to share a song about how everything unfolds so fast all the time — the surprises, the disappointments, and the opportunities that pass us by at every moment. In the midst of all this, we hope you have space for “Too Many Things” and are ready for more music, shows, and announcements coming soon!”

The Linda Lindas released their debut album, Growing Up, last year, and they plan to drop some more music later this year. In the meantime, they’ll hit the road again during summer vacation, opening for Paramore on their North American tour.