The Linda Lindas Face Off With Vengeful Dolls in ‘Twilight Zone’-Themed ‘Talking to Myself’ Video

In the music video for their latest single “Talking to Myself,” the Linda Lindas cross dimensions into the Twilight Zone. It’s there that the all-female, Los Angeles-based punk band’s wholesome friendship with an American Doll collection divulges into a vengeful battle after a no dolls-allowed band practice stirs up some hard feelings.

​​“Originally, the concept for the video was we would hold up puppets and we would play around with those. Later, we sort of got inspiration from the Twilight Zone‘s Talky Tina (from the ‘Living Doll’ episode), and we wanted to do something a little darker,” Lucia de la Garza shared in a statement. “That’s why it’s in black and white. A lot of it is shot at our house and in our backyard, and it was just really fun to make and storyboard with the Mind Palace.”

When the dolls attack in the Ryan Baxley-directed video, the idea of inanimate objects cooking up a retaliation plan is enough to drive anyone mad. The premise of “Talking to Myself” is similar. The Linda Lindas — made up of sisters Mila and Lucia de la Garza, 11 and 15, respectively; their 13-year-old cousin Eloise Wong; and family friend Bela Salazar, 17 — confront an endless thought cycle, rocking their way through an existential crisis.

“The song is about the spiral you go into when you’re lonely. You start to question yourself and all the decisions you’ve made. I’m always looking back on conversations and going, ‘Oh, I should have said this, I should have said that,’” de la Garza said. “But it’s also about needing other people, not just for reassurance, but because we’ve all learned from the pandemic that you need other people to talk to in order to stay sane.”

“Talking to Myself” will appear on Growing Up, the debut album from the Linda Lindas out April 8. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the band opened up about the record and finding comfort in collaborative creation.

Lucia expressed: “We get closer to each other when we write songs about what we’re feeling. We’re putting a little piece of ourselves out there to show who we are. That’s kind of scary, but it’s a lot less scary when you’ve got three other people to do it with you.”