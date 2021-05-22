Viral Teen Punk Band the Linda Lindas Sign With Epitaph Records

Just days after teenage punk band the Linda Lindas went viral with a performance inside the Los Angeles Public Library, the group has inked a deal with Epitaph Records, Variety reports.

While Epitaph has not yet announced the signing, the Linda Lindas’ library rendition of new song “Racist, Sexist Boy” was uploaded onto the label’s YouTube.

A label rep confirmed the signing to Variety, who noted that the father of Linda Lindas’ member Mila is producer-engineer Carlos de la Garza, who has worked with bands like Paramore, Best Coast and Bad Religion; the latter punk legends feature guitarist and Epitaph co-founder Brett Gurewitz.

Half Asian, half Latinx, the Linda Lindas are comprised of two sisters, their cousin, and a close friend. After forming in 2018 at Girlschool L.A., the group have opened for Bikini Kill and Best Coast and appeared in Amy Poehler’s film Moxie, which centers largely on the impact of riot grrrl.

The Linda Lindas’ viral “Racist, Sexist Boy” has drawn raves from Tom Morello and Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore since the video was uploaded by the Los Angeles Public Library earlier this week.

“A little while before we went into lockdown, a boy came up to me in my class and said that his dad told him to stay away from Chinese people,” Mila said, introducing the song on the video. “After I told him that I was Chinese, he backed away from me. Eloise and I wrote this song based on that experience.”