Watch The Linda Lindas Perform ‘Racist, Sexist Boy’ on ‘Kimmel’

Up-and-coming punk rockers The Linda Lindas appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform their hit “Racist, Sexist Boy,” as well as “Claudia Kishi.” Host Jimmy Kimmel also briefly interviewed the quartet about their recent success.

The teenage group recently went viral with “Racist, Sexist Boy” with a performance inside the Los Angeles Public Library. Just days after the raucous showcase, the band inked a deal with Epitaph Records.

The deal came thanks to the help of father of Linda Lindas’ member Mila, producer-engineer Carlos de la Garza, who has worked with bands like Paramore, Best Coast and Bad Religion. The latter punk legends feature guitarist and Epitaph co-founder Brett Gurewitz.

Half Asian, half Latinx, the Linda Lindas are comprised of two sisters, their cousin, and a close friend. After forming in 2018 at Girlschool L.A., the group have opened for Bikini Kill and Best Coast and appeared in Amy Poehler’s film Moxie, which centers largely on the impact of riot grrrl.

The group spoke with Kimmel about how things have changed for them since the library video dropped (and confirmed that none of them are actually named Linda).

“The backstory is that a boy from school told me that his dad told him to stay away from Chinese people,” Mila explained to Kimmel about the song. “And I told him that I was Chinese and he backed away from me.”

Eloise added, “There’s also a lot of sexism around boys our age… So we were really angry and we decided to write a song about it.”