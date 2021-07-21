The Linda Lindas Demand to Be Heard on New Song ‘Oh!’

Teen punk outfit the Linda Lindas have released a new song, “Oh!” their first offering after signing for Epitaph Records.

“Oh!” with its big guitar riff, pummeling power chords, and thundering drums, finds the Linda Lindas staring at a dysfunctional world, trying to find the right words and demanding to be heard. “What can I do, what can I do?” goes the hook. “What can I say, what can I say?/What can I do, what can I do?/Nothing changes it’s all the same.”

The Linda Lindas signed with Epitaph back in June after their performance of their song, “Racist, Sexist Boy” at the Los Angeles Public Library went viral. The performance drew rave reviews from artists like Hayley Williams, Tom Morello, Questlove, and Thurston Moore.

The Linda Lindas comprises sisters Lucia and Mila de la Garza, their cousin Eloise Wong, and close friend Bela Salazar. The group has been kicking around for several years now, notably opening for Bikini Kill in 2019. In December 2020, they released their debut self-titled EP.