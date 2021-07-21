 Viral Teen Punks the Linda Lindas Drop New Song 'Oh!' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next RS Recommends: Get Polk Audio's Ultra-Slim Sound Bar and Subwoofer Combo for Just $179
Home Music Music News

The Linda Lindas Demand to Be Heard on New Song ‘Oh!’

Track marks the viral punk outfit’s first proper release for Epitaph Recordings

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Teen punk outfit the Linda Lindas have released a new song, “Oh!” their first offering after signing for Epitaph Records.

“Oh!” with its big guitar riff, pummeling power chords, and thundering drums, finds the Linda Lindas staring at a dysfunctional world, trying to find the right words and demanding to be heard. “What can I do, what can I do?” goes the hook. “What can I say, what can I say?/What can I do, what can I do?/Nothing changes it’s all the same.”

The Linda Lindas signed with Epitaph back in June after their performance of their song, “Racist, Sexist Boy” at the Los Angeles Public Library went viral. The performance drew rave reviews from artists like Hayley Williams, Tom Morello, Questlove, and Thurston Moore.

The Linda Lindas comprises sisters Lucia and Mila de la Garza, their cousin Eloise Wong, and close friend Bela Salazar. The group has been kicking around for several years now, notably opening for Bikini Kill in 2019. In December 2020, they released their debut self-titled EP.

In This Article: The Linda Lindas

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.