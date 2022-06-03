The Linda Lindas, Members of Bikini Kill Get a Backyard Mosh Pit Going in ‘Lost in Thought’ Video

The Linda Lindas link up with Bikini Kill’s Erica Dawn Lyle, Kathi Wilcox, and musician/filmmaker Vice Cooler, in the video for their new collaboration, “Lost In Thought.” The song appears on Lyle and Cooler’s new benefit album, Land Trust: Benefit for North East Farmers of Color, out today, June 3, via Bandcamp.

“Lost In Thought” is a breathless punk blast that clocks in under 90 seconds and features the Linda Lindas leading a riotous call-and-response vocal performance: “I’m not here/Just a big mess/Noting is clear/No more, no less/Lost in thought/Lost in thought!” The video for the song features the Linda Lindas yelling, dancing, and moshing around a backyard while Lyle plays guitar, Wilcox plays bass, and Cooler plays drums.

Lyle and Cooler (who also serves as Bikini Kill’s drum tech and plays in the Raincoats) crafted Land Trust largely during the pandemic, with quarantine allowing them to enlist an array of guests, including Kathleen Hanna, Kim Gordon, Alice Bag, Kelley Deal, and members of bands like Deerhoof, Shopping, and Priests. Proceeds from the project will benefit North East Farmers of Color, a grassroots organization that aims to connect POC farmers to land to grow healthy foods and medicines.