‘The Last of Us’ Soundtrack Delivers Complete Score From Season One

The Last of Us has gone from being a popular video game, to an acclaimed HBO television series, and now to a 66-song soundtrack featuring an intricate world-building score from composers Gustavo Santaolalla and David Fleming alongside a cover of Linda Ronstadt’s “Long Long Time” by Nick Offerman.

“Creating the music for the HBO series based on the video game The Last of Us was, in a way, an expansion of what we have developed and recorded for the first installment of the game,” Santaolalla said in a statement. “Once again, the emotion at the heart of the score this time driven by the vision of [co-creators and executive producers] Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin and by the power of this amazing story.”

The massive soundtrack features songs that appear throughout the series' first season, which premiered in January and will return for a second season with stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

“I’m so thrilled to be releasing our soundtrack for this newest chapter in the story of The Last of Us,” Fleming added. “Working alongside Gustavo has been a true honor. His music for this series is iconic, and it was tremendous fun to play within that sonic universe, while adding some new layers of madness to fit Craig and Neil’s incredible vision for this show. Even at its most aggressive, I wanted the music to feel derived from the real world—bowed steel, cracking wood—these are sounds for a civilization that has rusted and warped. I hope the fans have as much fun diving into this world as I have.”

The Last of Us: Season 1 soundtrack also features appearances from Jake Staley, Juan Luqui, and Jessica Mazin. The series tells its story on-screen with the help of reimagined songs from Avril Lavigne, Depeche Mode, Fleetwood Mac, and more.