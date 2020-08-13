The Knife Mark 20th Anniversary With Reissues, Remixes

The Knife will mark their 20th anniversary with a series of digital and vinyl reissue as well as some previously unavailable music.

Mute released the Swedish duo’s first single “Heartbeats” on August 15th, 2000, and on that same date 20 years later the label will release a batch of Knife material, including nearly a dozen remixes on digital services for the first time.

The Knife: Live at Terminal 5 will also be available on vinyl in North America for the first time, as well as a digital release for the duo’s Hannah Med H soundtrack and the “Pass This On” 7″ single.

Additionally, the band will relaunch their Rabid Records on Bandcamp, with the catalog for the Knife, Fever Ray and Olof Dreijer available on the platform for the first time. The Knife, who last released their Shaking the Habitual in 2013, are also planning an event to mark their 20th anniversary with details about that to follow in the coming months.

The Knife Reissues:

The Knife: Live At Terminal 5

Hannah Med H Soundtrack

“Pass This On” 7” vinyl

“Heartbeats (The Knife Techno Remix)”

“Heartbeats (Style of Eye Remix)”

“You Take My Breath Away (Mylo Remix)”

“You Take My Breath Away (Puppetmasters Club Remix)”

“You Take My Breath Away (MHC Remix)”

“Pass This On (M.A.N.D.Y. Remix)”

“Pass This On (M.A.N.D.Y. Instrumental)”

“Pass This On (M.A.N.D.Y. Knifer Mix)”