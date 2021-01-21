 The Kinks Announce 'Moneygoround' Livestream Show - Rolling Stone
The Kinks Announce ‘Moneygoround’ Livestream Show

45-minute one-man play based on 1970 album will stream on January 29th

UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 01: (AUSTRALIA OUT) Photo of KINKS; L-R: Dave Davies, Ray Davies, Mick Avory, Pete Quaife - posed, group shot (Photo by GAB Archive/Redferns)

GAB Archive/Redferns/Getty Images

The Kinks are hosting The Moneygoround, a “one man show livestream” in celebration of the 50th anniversary of their album Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One. The show, which will feature a 45-minute one-man play written by Ray Davies and Paul Sirett, will be broadcast January 29th at 8:00 p.m. GMT/3:00 p.m. EST on the Kinks’ YouTube channel.

The Moneygoround is a one man show documenting a character facing the challenging circumstances of making an album under extreme pressure,” Davies said in a statement. “This play, similar to a psychodrama, follows the ups and downs of the character as he plays out events in his life. He confronts the dark forces surrounding him after falling into an emotional and financial ‘hole’ […] eventually he is saved by a song after confiding in his friend, Lola.”

Davies previously worked with Sirett on Come Dancing and the BBC Radio 4 show Arthur. The stage version of The Moneyground will feature actor Ben Norris as the lead character, and the livestream presentation will include the filmed play, inserts of archival footage, the “Any Time 2020” lyric video, an unboxing video for the anniversary edition of Lola, and the “Lola” lyric video.

The special multi-format release of Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One was released in December and is available to order now.

