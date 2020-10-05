The Kills Announce Rarities Album, Drop ‘Raise Me’ Demo

The Kills have announced Little Bastards, an album of rarities and B-sides, out December 11th via Domino.

Little Bastards consists of material from 2002 through 2009. The duo — Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince — previewed the album with the 2009 demo “Raise Me.” The accompanying creepy video features Mosshart singing across raw guitar riffs, her hair shrouding her face.

Little Bastards was named after the fate of the material, as well as the drum machine they used for the first half of their career. “It was a Roland 880,” Hince said, “which isn’t strictly a drum machine — it’s a sequencer, and an eight-track recorder, with its own drum machine built in, and that’s what we’d record all our beats on.”

The album will be released as a double LP on neon yellow vinyl; several of the tracks are being released on vinyl for the first time. You can preorder it here.

Little Bastards Tracklist

1. Superpowerless / Last Day Of Magic 7” (2008)

2. Passion Is Accurate / Love Is a Deserter CD Single (2005)

3. Kiss Tte Wrong Side / Cheap and Cheerful 7” (2008)

4. Raise Me / Unreleased Demo (2009)

5. Night Train / Midnight Boom Digital Bonus Track (2008)

6. Half of Us / No Wow 7” (2005)

7. London Hates You / Tape Song 7” (2008)

8. I Call It Art / Monsieur Gainsbourg Revisited Compilation (2006)

9. Forty Four / Black Balloon 7” (2009)

10. Love Is a Deserter / Recorded for Xfm (2005)

11. The Search for Cherry Red / Pull a U 7” Single (2003)

12. Magazine / Love Is a Deserter 7” (2005)

13. Blue Moon / Future Starts Slow 7” Single (2009)

14. Jewel Thief / Fried My Little Brains 7” Single (2002)

15. Baby’s Eyes / The Good Ones 7” Single (2003)

16. I Put a Spell on You / Screamin’ Jay Hawkins Cover (2009)

17. Run Home Slow / The Good Ones CD Single (2005)

18. Weed Killer / Black Balloon 10” (2009)

19. The Void / No Wow Expanded Edition Cd (2005)

20. Sugar Baby / Fried My Little Brains CD Single (2003)