The Killers Lean Into Their Arena Rock Sound With Revamped ‘The Getting By II’

To mark the release of the deluxe edition of their 2021 studio album Pressure Machine, the Killers have dropped a reimagined version of LP closer “The Getting By,” aptly titled “The Getting By II.”

The original version of the song is a pensive, melancholy ballad — but here, the band transforms the track into a raucous affair that, at it highest points, channels the arena rock Americana of Bruce Springsteen, a sound the Killers honed on Pressure Machine.

The song’s accompanying music video, directed by Robert Machoian, finds the band performing with backup singers in a small church, interspersed with footage of rural farm towns and blue-collar workers.

Pressure Machine‘s deluxe edition includes several other reinterpretations of the album’s original tracks, including a full-band rendition of “Runaway Horses,” which features singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers.

“The Getting By II” follows the recent release of the Killer’s concert film, Notes From a Quiet Town, which was filmed in Flowers’ hometown of Nephi, Utah. The band will soon set off on an expansive world tour across North America, Europe and Oceania, which kicks off with a three-night run in the band’s hometown of Las Vegas on April 15, 16 and 17.