The Killers Announce Their Seventh Album, ‘Pressure Machine’

The Killers have announced that they’ll release their seventh studio album, Pressure Machine, on August 13th via EMI.

Like many artists releasing new music this year, the band recorded their new LP at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Unable to tour in support of 2020’s Imploding the Mirage, the Killers decided to work on a new project that would stem from frontman Brandon Flowers’ childhood.

“Everything came to this grinding halt,” Flowers says in a release. “And it was the first time in a long time for me that I was faced with silence. And out of that silence, this record began to bloom, full of songs that would have otherwise been too quiet and drowned out by the noise of typical Killers records.”

Flowers adds that much of the album’s themes stem from his upbringing in the small town of Nephi, Utah: “Had it not been for advancements in the automotive industry, Nephi in the Nineties could have been the Fifties. I discovered this grief that I hadn’t dealt with. Many memories of my time in Nephi are tender. But the ones tied to fear or great sadness were emotionally charged. I’ve got more understanding now than when we started the band, and hopefully, I was able to do justice to these stories and these lives in this little town that I grew up in.”