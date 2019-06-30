The Killers Bring Out Pet Shop Boys, Johnny Marr During Glastonbury Set

The Killers had a pair of surprises in store for their Glastonbury headlining set Saturday as the band brought out both Pet Shop Boys and Johnny Marr during the gig’s encore.

With the iconic British dance duo, the Killers tackled the Pet Shop Boys’ synth-pop rendition of “Always on My Mind” before Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe joined the Killers on that band’s hit “Human.”

What's this?! A @petshopboys and @thekillers duet? We are HERE for this! Looking forward to The Pet Shop boys headlining for us at Hyde Park later this year too. #Glastonbury2019 #TheKillers pic.twitter.com/6eTDnld0nT — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) June 29, 2019

Marr, who performed earlier in the day on Glastonbury’s Other Stage, made his way to the fest’s Pyramid Stage to join the Killers on a cover of the Smiths’ “This Charming Man” before assisting on a set-closing “Mr. Brightside.”

We can't keep up with all these INCREDIBLE moments! @Johnny_Marr has just joined #TheKillers on set for a rendition of This Charming Man. 🧡🧡#Glastonbury2019 #TheSmiths pic.twitter.com/ANXa1zJD7u — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) June 29, 2019

The Killers have mixed things up setlist-wise on their current U.K. tour: During their June 25th show in Belfast, Brandon Flowers and company whipped out their cover of the classic “Teenage Kicks” by local punk heroes the Undertones. At their Cardiff, Wales show Friday, the Killers covered Welsh rockers the Alarm’s “Rain in the Summertime” with that band’s singer Mike Peters reportedly in the audience.