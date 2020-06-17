The Killers Won’t Heed ‘My Own Soul’s Warning’ on New Song

The Killers have shared another rousing new song, “My Own Soul’s Warning,” set to appear on their upcoming album, Imploding the Mirage.

“My Own Soul’s Warning” will open Imploding the Mirage, and it’s a fittingly grand first statement. A big drum beat drives the song and it boasts a lead synth hook that sounds like it could’ve been plucked straight out of an Eighties arena show. As always, frontman Brandon Flowers delivers a vocal performance to match the occasion, howling the chorus, “Cutting up the nights like a goddamn knife/And it got me thinking no matter how far/I just wanted to get back to where you are.”

“My Own Soul’s Warning” marks the latest offering from Imploding the Mirage, following lead single “Caution,” as well as “Fire in Bone” and “Blowback.” The album was initially slated to arrive May 29th, but a month ahead of its release, the Killers delayed it indefinitely so they could finish working on it. Imploding the Mirage marks the Killers’ first album without original guitarist Dave Keuning, but it will feature guest appearances from Lindsey Buckingham, K.D. Lang, Weyes Blood, the War on Drugs’ Adam Granduciel, Blake Mills and more.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the Killers discussed the difficult but ultimately gratifying process of making Imploding the Mirage. “A lot of moments reminded me of making our first album, where you just know that it’s going to connect because of the way it makes you feel,” Flowers said. “I felt like that 20-year-old kid almost inventing something again.”