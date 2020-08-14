The Killers Are the Last of a ‘Dying Breed’ on New Song

The Killers have released the new song “Dying Breed” from their upcoming album Imploding the Mirage, set to arrive August 21st via Island Records.

“Dying Breed” finds the Killers at their triumphant best, riding a steady, but tightly-wound chug over the course of the song’s first two minutes, then blowing it up at the halfway mark into full-on arena rock glory. “From the coveted touch a girl in love,” Brendan Flowers sings, “I was lifted by the sound of a spirit in need/Baby, we’re a dying breed.”

The single was recorded with the band’s i producer Flood, who gave the song an “industrial vibe.” “What I love about Flood is he doesn’t have a problem x-ing something out if he doesn’t like it,” Flowers recently told Rolling Stone. “What he did with it was a lot more stark than what we would have done, but it kept the spirit of the song. It has a heart to it that really grabs you.”

“Dying Breed” marks the latest offering from Imploding the Mirage, following “My Own Soul’s Warning,” “Caution,” “Fire in Bone” and “Blowback.” The album was initially slated to arrive May 29th, but it was delayed in April so they could continue working on it. Imploding the Mirage marks the Killers’ first album without original guitarist Dave Keuning, though it will feature guest appearances from Lindsey Buckingham, K.D. Lang, Weyes Blood, the War on Drugs’ Adam Granduciel, Blake Mills and more.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the Killers discussed the difficult but ultimately gratifying process of making Imploding the Mirage. “A lot of moments reminded me of making our first album, where you just know that it’s going to connect because of the way it makes you feel,” Flowers said. “I felt like that 20-year-old kid almost inventing something again.”