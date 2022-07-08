See the Killers Debut New Song ‘Boy’ Live at Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival

Less than a year after the Killers released their latest album Pressure Machine, the band is already plotting new music. The band debuted their new track “Boy” during their set at Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival on Thursday.

The group intended to premiere the song during an Instagram Live stream of their festival set, but when technical difficulties kicked in, the Killers instead shared the entire performance of the Erasure-interpolating new wave rocker on social media, along with a DIY visual that rivals the shaky footage you’d find on YouTube.

While some artists road-test their material prior to its release, it appears the finished “Boy” is already ready to go: On social media, the Killers already shared a pre-save link to add “Boy” to streaming services. An official release date, however, has not yet been announced.

Aided perhaps by downtown during the pandemic, Brandon Flowers and company have quickened their pace recording-wise in recent years: 2021’s Pressure Machine arrived one week shy of the one-year anniversary of their previous LP, 2020’s Imploding the Mirage.

Earlier this year, ahead of their world tour, the Killers dropped “The Getting By II,” a reimagined version of their Pressure Machine track “The Getting By” from the deluxe edition of that LP.