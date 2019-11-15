The Killers Announce New Album ‘Imploding the Mirage’

The Killers will release a new album, Imploding the Mirage, in the spring of 2020. The band revealed the news on Twitter along with the announcement of a 2020 U.K. and Ireland tour in support of the release, noting “future musical teasing imminent.”

Introducing IMPLODING THE MIRAGE. Preorder the album to get access to pre-sale tickets for our UK & Ireland Tour at the link below. Future musical teasing imminent.https://t.co/xZnGcnlw1g pic.twitter.com/1wWua3XC7h — The Killers (@thekillers) November 15, 2019

Imploding the Mirage will follow the Las Vegas group’s 2017 album Wonderful Wonderful. Earlier this year the band released “Land of the Free,” a song in response to President Trump’s proposed border wall, institutional racism and the country’s failure to introduce substantial gun control reform. It’s unclear if the track will be included on the new album, which has yet to get an official tracklist or specific release date, although the band teased a list of potential songs on Instagram in October.

“We’ve been in Utah doing it,” Flowers told NME earlier this year of the new album. “That’s where I fell in love with music for the first time; so it’s interesting to be there again and hear some of that music with the geography matching the sensation. Some of that stuff is starting to resurface and a lot of that had to do with synthesizer music. It’s always been part of our DNA but it’s definitely creeping up.”

The spring tour will take place next May and June, with stops in London, Manchester and Dublin. Blossoms, Sam Fender and Manic Street Preachers will open various dates on the tour. Fans who preorder the album by November 19th at 4 p.m. will have early access to pre-sale tickets to the tour.

The Killers 2020 Tour Dates:

May 28, 2020 Falkirk, Scotland – The Falkirk Stadium

May 30, 2020 Manchester, England – Emirates Old Trafford

June 1, 2020 Norwich, England – Carrow Road Stadium

June 3, 2020 Southampton, England – St Mary’s Stadium

June 6, 2020 London, England – Emirates Stadium

June 9, 2020 Bristol, England – Ashton Gate Stadium

June 11, 2020 Coventry, England – Ricoh Stadium

June 13, 2020 Middlesbrough, England – Riverside Stadium

June 16, 2020 Dublin, Ireland – Malahide Castle