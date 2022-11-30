fbpixel
Festival Announcement SZN

The Killers, Muse, the Lumineers Lead Atlanta’s 2023 Shaky Knees Fest

Flaming Lips (Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots), Cypress Hill (Black Sunday), and Digable Planets (Reachin') set for full album performances at 10th-anniversary fest
Brandon Flowers of The Killers, Matt Bellamy of Muse, Maxwell Hughes of The Lumineers Jim Dyson/Getty Images; Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images; Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Festival announcement season is officially upon us, with Atlanta’s Shaky Knees revealing its 2023 lineup Wednesday, headlined by the Killers, Muse, and the Lumineers.

The fest — which runs from May 5-7 at downtown Atlanta’s Central Park — will also feature Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Tenacious D, the Mars Volta, Father John Misty, Future Islands, Hozier, the Gaslight Anthem, and more.

Shaky Knees Music Festival, which marks its 10th anniversary in 2023, has also scheduled a handful of special full-album performances, including Flaming Lips playing the entire Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, plus a pair of rap classics celebrating their 30th anniversary: Cypress Hill performing Black Sunday and the Digable Planets delivering their Reachin’ (A New Refutation of Time and Space).

Also on tap for Shaky Knees are Soccer Mommy, Spacey Jane, Greta Van Fleet, Suki Waterhouse, Illuminati Hotties, Phantogram, and more. Tickets for the 2023 fest go on sale Friday, December 2 on the fest’s website.

The 2002 Shaky Knees Festival boasted headlining sets from Nine Inch Nails, Green Day, and My Morning Jacket, plus Chvrches, Dropkick Murphys, Spoon, and more.

