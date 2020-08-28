Hear the Killers, Jacques Lu Cont’s Remix of the Rolling Stones’ ‘Scarlet’

The Killers, Jacques Lu Cont and the Rolling Stones have teamed up for a remix of the Stones’ recently unearthed song, 1974’s “Scarlet,” which features Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page on guitar.

On the new rendition, the Killers and their frequent collaborator Lu Cont — one of producer Stuart David Price’s pseudonyms — give the track a resonant, reverberating opening. It later builds with layers of symphonic touches, lending their take on the funky tune an anthemic, bright sheen. Their rendition follows the War on Drugs’ remix of the track.

“Scarlet” was unearthed for the extensive Goats Head Soup reissue, out September 4th. “‘Scarlet’ is a bit of an odd one because it wasn’t really recorded for Goats Head Soup — it was just a song that we had knocking around,” Mick Jagger recently told Rolling Stone. “I remember doing it with a couple of other people [in addition to] the version that was found, the version with Jimmy on it.”

The Killers and Lu Cont’s rendition of “Scarlet” is slated for the digital deluxe version of Goats Head Soup and will not appear on any of its physical formats.