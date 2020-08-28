 The Killers, Jacques Lu Cont Remix the Rolling Stones' 'Scarlet' - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Hear the Killers, Jacques Lu Cont's Remix of the Rolling Stones' 'Scarlet'
Home Music Music News

Hear the Killers, Jacques Lu Cont’s Remix of the Rolling Stones’ ‘Scarlet’

New take on 1974 lost Stones track to appear on Goats Head Soup digital deluxe album

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Brandon Flowers, Mick Jagger

The Killers and Jacques Lu Cont teamed up with the Rolling Stones for a remix of "Scarlet."

AP

The Killers, Jacques Lu Cont and the Rolling Stones have teamed up for a remix of the Stones’ recently unearthed song, 1974’s “Scarlet,” which features Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page on guitar.

On the new rendition, the Killers and their frequent collaborator Lu Cont — one of producer Stuart David Price’s pseudonyms — give the track a resonant, reverberating opening. It later builds with layers of symphonic touches, lending their take on the funky tune an anthemic, bright sheen. Their rendition follows the War on Drugs’ remix of the track.

“Scarlet” was unearthed for the extensive Goats Head Soup reissue, out September 4th. “‘Scarlet’ is a bit of an odd one because it wasn’t really recorded for Goats Head Soup — it was just a song that we had knocking around,” Mick Jagger recently told Rolling Stone. “I remember doing it with a couple of other people [in addition to] the version that was found, the version with Jimmy on it.”

The Killers and Lu Cont’s rendition of “Scarlet” is slated for the digital deluxe version of Goats Head Soup and will not appear on any of its physical formats.

In This Article: Rolling Stones, The Killers, The Rolling Stones

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1343: Beatles Breakup 50th Anniversary
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.