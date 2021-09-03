Watch The Killers Perform ‘In Another Life’ on ‘Corden’

The Killers stopped by The Late Late Show to perform “In Another Life,” off their recent album Pressure Machine. The band appeared remotely from a darkened venue, complete with a jukebox and wood-paneled walls.

Pressure Machine dropped in August. The album, produced by the band with Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado, is the band’s seventh full-length.

To create the songs, frontman Brandon Flowers was inspired by his formative years in the tiny, remote Utah town of Nephi. The album is a concept record about life in Nephi told from the perspective of various townspeople that touches on everything from prescription drug abuse and poverty to crime, homophobia, and depression.

“When I was writing these songs, I was thinking of things like Sherwood Anderson’s book Winesburg, Ohio or that book Pastures of Heaven [by John Steinbeck],” Flowers told Rolling Stone, “where’s it’s all these short stories that take place in this one setting. For some reason, I had the audacity to try it myself. Once I realized they were going to take place here and they were going to be true stories, everything just really fell in our laps.”

The Killers recently played a live show at New York City’s Terminal 5, during which they performed a few songs off of the new album.