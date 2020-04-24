The Killers Delay ‘Imploding the Mirage’ LP, Unveil New Song ‘Fire in Bone’

The Killers have unveiled their new song “Fire in Bone” that will appear on the band’s upcoming album, Imploding the Mirage. The album was originally slated for release on May 29th via Island, but “will be receiving a new release date in the coming weeks due to delays in finalizing the album,” according to a statement. A new release date is forthcoming.

On the quirky, funky new track, Brandon Flowers lists off things that feel “Fire in Bone”: from feeling “empty,” “wrung-out,” “unseen” and “preyed upon,” to feeling “big time” and “major league.” It hones in on the need to appreciate those that are there to pick up the pieces, which seems particularly crucial in these times. “When I came back empty-handed, you met me in the road,” he sings. “You took me back home, after all that I took from you/After all that I put you through.”

This is the second song the group has shared from their new LP, after the release of lead single “Caution,” which features Lindsey Buckingham. The follow-up to 2017’s Wonderful Wonderful, Imploding the Mirage features Buckingham, Weyes Blood, K.D. Lang, War on Drugs’ Adam Granducil, Blake Mills and Lucius. It was produced by Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado and Shawn Everett.

Following the release of their “Caution” video in March, the group’s Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. performed a stripped-down version of the song while in a bathroom for Jimmy Kimmel’s daily Quarantine Minilogue Friday.

On Friday, the Killers will conduct a live Q&A and play songs via Instagram Live at 3 p.m. ET. Originally slated to take place last weekend, the band moved the date to perform during the One World: Together at Home COVID-19 relief benefit livestream, where they delivered “Mr. Brightside” and “Caution.”