Hear the Killers’ New Song ‘C’est La Vie’ From ‘Imploding the Mirage’ Reissue

The Killers have digitally reissued their 2020 album Imploding the Mirage as a deluxe edition featuring three additional tracks — a pair of new renditions of the LP’s singles as well as the new song “C’est La Vie.”

The latter track is the Killers’ take on the jittery first half of the Talking Heads catalog — a stylistic departure from the rest of Imploding the Mirage — while the other two additions are an acoustic version of the single “Blowback” and a “Wasatch Style”-take on “Caution” that strips that track to vocals, piano, synth, and a drum machine.

The additions to Imploding the Mirage, while welcome, were not exactly what fans had been expecting from the Killers Friday. The band previously revealed their intention to quickly release another album — dubbed A List — in the months after Imploding’s arrival. The band even shared a tracklist for the fast follow-up in late December.

“You know when people just say that? Every time someone makes a record they say that they have 50 songs and they’re going to release another record. We really are,” Flowers previously told NME. “We’re going to release another one in about 10 months… We did a week in Northern California. I had a lot of time on my hands. Before I’d normally be gearing up to tour, all of that time has gone back into writing more songs. It’s been pretty fruitful.”

Flowers also promised the next album’s release would happen before the Killers’ rescheduled stadium tour embarks in summer 2021.