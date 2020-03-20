 Killers Tease 'Imploding the Mirage' Short Film With 'Caution' Video - Rolling Stone
Killers Tease New Short Film With Grand ‘Caution’ Video

Sing Lee-directed project tied to band’s upcoming album, Imploding the Mirage

Jon Blistein

The Killers unveiled a new video for their latest single “Caution” that doubles as a preview of a forthcoming short film tied to their upcoming album Imploding the Mirage.

Director Sing Lee helmed the short film — which will premiere on Apple Music soon — and though the “Caution” video doesn’t offer much in the way of plot specifics, it suggests the larger project will boast a grand Americana vibe and feature a handful of intertwining stories about young love, broken bones, family drama and maybe a little bit of criminal wrongdoing; the clip ends with one character’s parents getting arrested. Amidst these snippets from the film, the “Caution” video boasts some delightful footage of the Killers performing the track at what looks to be a high school dance.

Released last week, “Caution” marks the lead single from Imploding the Mirage and features Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham. The LP will also boast appearances from Weyes Blood, K.D. Lang, War on Drugs’ Adam Granduciel, Blake Mills and Lucius. Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado and Shawn Everett produced the album, which is set to arrive May 29th via Island Records.

The Killers are set to embark on a European tour in support of Imploding the Mirage in May, with a North American leg scheduled to kick off in August. But while the dates are still on as of now, earlier this week the band decided to postpone the ticket on-sale date amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The Killers added that once tickets are on sale they would be “providing a portion of our ticketing income to local organizations who help people whose service industry jobs are impacted by the coronavirus in each of our tour cities.”

