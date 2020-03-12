The Killers Unveil New Single, ‘Caution,’ Featuring Lindsey Buckingham

Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham appears on the new Killers’ song, “Caution.” The track is the lead single from the band’s upcoming album, Imploding the Mirage, out May 29th on Island Records.

“Let me introduce you to the featherweight queen,” frontman Brandon Flowers belts. “She got Hollywood eyes, but she can’t shoot what she see.” Buckingham rips through a sizzling guitar solo before the track comes to a close.

Imploding the Mirage follows 2017’s Wonderful Wonderful. In addition to Buckingham — who will embark on a solo tour next month — the album also features Weyes Blood, K.D. Lang, War on Drugs’ Adam Granducil, Blake Mills and Lucius. It was produced by Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado and Shawn Everett.

The album marks the first LP the band has made since leaving their hometown of Las Vegas. Flowers cited Peter Gabriel, Kate Bush, Bruce Springsteen and New Order as influences on the record.

The Killers also announced an extensive world tour to promote the album. Former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr will support them on the U.S. leg.

All tickets for the North American shows go on sale Friday, March 20th at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for the U.S. shows will accompany a copy of Imploding the Mirage on CD.

The Killers World Tour Dates

May 26 – Doncaster, UK @ Keepmoat Stadium

May 28 – Falkirk, Scotland, UK @ The Falkirk Stadium

May 30 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford

June 1 – Norwich, UK @ Carrow Road Stadium

June 3 – Southampton, UK @ St Mary’s Stadium

June 5 – London, UK @ Emirates Stadium

June 6 – London, UK @ Emirates Stadium

June 9 – Bristol, UK @ Ashton Gate Stadium

June 11 – Coventry, UK @ Ricoh Stadium

June 13 – Middlesbrough, UK @ Riverside Stadium

June 16 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle

June 17 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle

June 19 – Scheessel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

June 20 – Neuhausen, DE @ Southside Festival

June 21 – Werchter, BE @ Tw Classic

June 23 – Zagreb, HR @ Inmusic Festival

June 27 – Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza

July 6 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

July 7 – Boulogne-billancourt, FR @ La Seine Musicale

July 9 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

July 10 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao Bbk Live Festival

July 12 – Milan, IT @ Milano Summer Festival

July 14 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

July 16 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours Of Ostrava Festival

July 18 – Moscow, RU @ Park Live Festival

August 18 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

August 19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

August 21 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

August 22 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

August 23 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

August 25 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

August 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

August 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium

August 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

September 10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

September 11 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

September 12 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

September 15 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

September 16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

September 18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

September 19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

September 20 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

September 22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

September 23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

September 25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

September 26 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

September 27 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Event Center

September 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

October 1 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

October 2 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

October 3 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

October 5 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

October 6 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

October 8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

October 9 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

October 10 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

October 11 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

November 14 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

November 18 – Perth, AU @ Rac Arena

November 21 – Melbourne, AU @ Aami Park

November 29 – Mexico City, MEX @ Foro Sol

December 1 – Monterrey, MEX @ Arena Monterrey

December 2 – Monterrey, MEX @ Arena Monterrey

December 4 – Zapopan, MEX @ Estadio 3 De Marzo