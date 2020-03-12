The Killers Unveil New Single, ‘Caution,’ Featuring Lindsey Buckingham

Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham appears on the new Killers’ song, “Caution.” The track is the lead single from the band’s upcoming album, Imploding the Mirage, out May 29th on Island Records.
“Let me introduce you to the featherweight queen,” frontman Brandon Flowers belts. “She got Hollywood eyes, but she can’t shoot what she see.” Buckingham rips through a sizzling guitar solo before the track comes to a close.
Imploding the Mirage follows 2017’s Wonderful Wonderful. In addition to Buckingham — who will embark on a solo tour next month — the album also features Weyes Blood, K.D. Lang, War on Drugs’ Adam Granducil, Blake Mills and Lucius. It was produced by Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado and Shawn Everett.
The album marks the first LP the band has made since leaving their hometown of Las Vegas. Flowers cited Peter Gabriel, Kate Bush, Bruce Springsteen and New Order as influences on the record.
The Killers also announced an extensive world tour to promote the album. Former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr will support them on the U.S. leg.
All tickets for the North American shows go on sale Friday, March 20th at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for the U.S. shows will accompany a copy of Imploding the Mirage on CD.
The Killers World Tour Dates
May 26 – Doncaster, UK @ Keepmoat Stadium
May 28 – Falkirk, Scotland, UK @ The Falkirk Stadium
May 30 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford
June 1 – Norwich, UK @ Carrow Road Stadium
June 3 – Southampton, UK @ St Mary’s Stadium
June 5 – London, UK @ Emirates Stadium
June 6 – London, UK @ Emirates Stadium
June 9 – Bristol, UK @ Ashton Gate Stadium
June 11 – Coventry, UK @ Ricoh Stadium
June 13 – Middlesbrough, UK @ Riverside Stadium
June 16 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle
June 17 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle
June 19 – Scheessel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
June 20 – Neuhausen, DE @ Southside Festival
June 21 – Werchter, BE @ Tw Classic
June 23 – Zagreb, HR @ Inmusic Festival
June 27 – Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza
July 6 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
July 7 – Boulogne-billancourt, FR @ La Seine Musicale
July 9 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
July 10 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao Bbk Live Festival
July 12 – Milan, IT @ Milano Summer Festival
July 14 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle
July 16 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours Of Ostrava Festival
July 18 – Moscow, RU @ Park Live Festival
August 18 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
August 19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
August 21 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
August 22 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
August 23 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
August 25 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
August 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
August 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium
August 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
September 10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
September 11 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
September 12 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
September 15 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
September 16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
September 18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
September 19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
September 20 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
September 22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
September 23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
September 25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
September 26 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
September 27 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Event Center
September 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
October 1 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
October 2 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
October 3 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
October 5 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
October 6 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
October 8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
October 9 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
October 10 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
October 11 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
November 14 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
November 18 – Perth, AU @ Rac Arena
November 21 – Melbourne, AU @ Aami Park
November 29 – Mexico City, MEX @ Foro Sol
December 1 – Monterrey, MEX @ Arena Monterrey
December 2 – Monterrey, MEX @ Arena Monterrey
December 4 – Zapopan, MEX @ Estadio 3 De Marzo