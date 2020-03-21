Watch the Killers Perform ‘Caution’ in a Bathroom for ‘Kimmel’ Quarantine Webisode

Hours after the Killers unveiled the video for their new single “Caution,” the band’s Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. performed the song in a bathroom as part of Jimmy Kimmel’s daily Quarantine Minilogue Friday.

Prior to the performance from the “sterile location,” Kimmel, a fellow Las Vegas native, asked the band whether they had ever seen the Las Vegas Strip shut down, as it is now because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“I remember when Sinatra died, they turned the lights down for like a minute,” Flowers said. “That was a big deal: Out of respect, they turned some lights off.”

Flowers and Vannucci Jr. then delivered a stripped-down rendition of “Caution” live from Flowers’ bathroom in Utah. (Eagle-eyed viewers will notice that it’s a very different bathroom than Flowers’ “Mr. Brightside” hand-washing tutorial.)

The Killers duo appeared on the Kimmel Quarantine Minilogue to both promote their upcoming album Imploding the Mirage (“a great Vegas title,” Kimmel noted) as well as raise funds and awareness for the USBG Foundation’s Bartender Emergency Assistance Program.