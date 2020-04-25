 See Killers Debut 'Blowback,' Cover Tom Petty on 'CBS This Morning' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next These Roomba Vacuum Alternatives Are On Sale For Under $200 Right Now Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

See the Killers Debut New Song ‘Blowback,’ Cover Tom Petty on ‘CBS This Morning’

Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. perform three tracks from Utah recording studio for “Saturday Sessions”

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Killers debuted their new song “Blowback” — off their delayed new album Imploding the Mirage — and covered Tom Petty for CBS This Morning’s Saturday Sessions.

Recorded at the band’s Utah studio, Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. performed acoustic renditions of two Imploding the Mirage songs — first single “Caution” and the new “Blowback” — as well as Petty’s “The Waiting,” which the group previously performed live only once following Petty’s death in October 2017.

Imploding the Mirage was initially due out May 29th, but due to the coronavirus virus, the album’s arrival has been postponed to a to-be-determined date; after unveiling their latest single “Fire in Bone,” the band said the new release date would be revealed “in the coming weeks.” The Killers also teased another Mirage track, “Dying Breed,” during a livestream Friday.

Flowers and Vannucci Jr. previously played a stripped-down take on “Caution” on Jimmy Kimmel’s Quarantine Minilogue.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: CBS, The Killers, Tom Petty

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.