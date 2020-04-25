See the Killers Debut New Song ‘Blowback,’ Cover Tom Petty on ‘CBS This Morning’

The Killers debuted their new song “Blowback” — off their delayed new album Imploding the Mirage — and covered Tom Petty for CBS This Morning’s Saturday Sessions.

Recorded at the band’s Utah studio, Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. performed acoustic renditions of two Imploding the Mirage songs — first single “Caution” and the new “Blowback” — as well as Petty’s “The Waiting,” which the group previously performed live only once following Petty’s death in October 2017.

Imploding the Mirage was initially due out May 29th, but due to the coronavirus virus, the album’s arrival has been postponed to a to-be-determined date; after unveiling their latest single “Fire in Bone,” the band said the new release date would be revealed “in the coming weeks.” The Killers also teased another Mirage track, “Dying Breed,” during a livestream Friday.

Flowers and Vannucci Jr. previously played a stripped-down take on “Caution” on Jimmy Kimmel’s Quarantine Minilogue.