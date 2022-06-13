 The Kid Laroi Taps Australian Legends the Wiggles for Melbourne Cameo - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next How to Watch the Celtics vs. Warriors NBA Finals Online: Stream Basketball Without Cable
Home Music Music News

The Kid Laroi Welcomes Australian Icons — Checks Notes — the Wiggles to Melbourne Show

The rapper let his inner-child run wild as he welcomed the beloved group for a three-song cameo, complete with dancing costumed characters

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Kid Laroi invited some veritable legends of Australian music to join him on stage Sunday, June 12 — and not anyone from AC/DC, not Olivia Newton-John, Keith Urban, Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, Kylie Minogue, or Sia. Rather. Nope. It was the titans of down-under children’s entertainment, The Wiggles. 

The Kid Laroi gave the Wiggles probably the most hype introduction they have ever received as he welcomed them to the stage in the middle of his headlining gig at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. Fan-shot video captured Laroi and his hype-man as they made sure the pit was properly open, the house lights were fully lit, and the crowd was ready to go wild when he bellowed, “This next guest is the fucking Wiggles!”

The crowd, of course, did go nuts and seemed to sing every word as the Wiggles ran through their song, “Fruit Salad.” Afterward, a clearly delighted Laroi quipped, “These guys only wanted to do one song, and I was like, ‘No, no, no, we gotta run all the hits.’”

After that came performances of “Hot Potato” and “Toot Toot, Chugga Chugga, Big Red Car,” with the audience getting the full Wiggles experience, complete with dancing costumed characters on stage. As if the cameo couldn’t get any sweeter, it closed with the Wiggles gifting the Kid Laroi a new original guitar. “Fucking legends,” the Kid Laroi said as the Wiggles left the stage. 

With his Australian tour wrapped, the Kid Laroi will head to the U.K. and Europe for a run of shows later this month. While he was supposed to tour North America earlier this year, those dates were postponed and will now kick off on Aug. 2 in Minneapolis and wrap on Sept. 11 in Los Angeles.

In This Article: the kid laroi

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: How Blackpink Went From Strangers to Sisters to Pop Supernovas
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.