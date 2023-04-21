fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Fond Memories

The Kid Laroi Pays Tribute to Juice WRLD and Saiko on Ballad ‘Where Does Your Spirit Go’

The singer originally premiered the track at Coachella last weekend
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: The Kid LAROI performs onstage at the Sahara tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)
The Kid Laroi at Coachella Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

The Kid Laroi has released a new single, “Where Does Your Spirit Go,” following its debut at Coachella last weekend. The emotive song reflects on the death of his friends Juice WRLD and Saiko and grapples with how to deal with loss.

“This wasn’t in the release plans but I played it this weekend at Coachella and I just felt like the time was right for some reason,” the singer explained on Instagram. “This one means a lot to me. It’s super personal. It’s a song about loss, grieving and dealing with the thoughts and emotions that come with that. I pray for all of you who are going through something similar currently and I hope this helps you feel a little less alone in all of it. I love you guys, and thanks for everything.”

Trending

Earlier this week The Kid Laroi announced a global livestream event for the last night of his current Bleed For You tour. The singer will broadcast his May 3 show live around the world from State Farm Centre in Champaign, IL. The livestream is set for 9 p.m. local time (CDT) and will then be re-broadcast twice so fans around the world can watch. Following that, the show will also be available to watch on-demand for an additional 48 hours. 

In February, The Kid Laroi, who will perform again at Coachella this weekend, dropped a music video for his single “I Guess It’s Love?” The track will appear on his debut LP, The First Time, set for release this year.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Jonathan Majors' Issues Worsen as More Alleged Abuse Victims Cooperate With D.A.'s Office (EXCLUSIVE)

The Whitney Is the Latest Museum to Utter the D-Word 

Meghan Markle Reportedly Wants Archie & Lilibet To Have This Kind of Relationship With King Charles III

Clint Eastwood Sets New Movie, 'Juror No. 2,' With Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad