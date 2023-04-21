The Kid Laroi Pays Tribute to Juice WRLD and Saiko on Ballad ‘Where Does Your Spirit Go’

The Kid Laroi has released a new single, “Where Does Your Spirit Go,” following its debut at Coachella last weekend. The emotive song reflects on the death of his friends Juice WRLD and Saiko and grapples with how to deal with loss.

"This wasn't in the release plans but I played it this weekend at Coachella and I just felt like the time was right for some reason," the singer explained on Instagram. "This one means a lot to me. It's super personal. It's a song about loss, grieving and dealing with the thoughts and emotions that come with that. I pray for all of you who are going through something similar currently and I hope this helps you feel a little less alone in all of it. I love you guys, and thanks for everything."

Earlier this week The Kid Laroi announced a global livestream event for the last night of his current Bleed For You tour. The singer will broadcast his May 3 show live around the world from State Farm Centre in Champaign, IL. The livestream is set for 9 p.m. local time (CDT) and will then be re-broadcast twice so fans around the world can watch. Following that, the show will also be available to watch on-demand for an additional 48 hours.

In February, The Kid Laroi, who will perform again at Coachella this weekend, dropped a music video for his single “I Guess It’s Love?” The track will appear on his debut LP, The First Time, set for release this year.