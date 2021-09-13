The Kid Laroi Plots ‘End of the World’ Tour

The Kid Laroi will kick off a massive world tour next year.

Dubbed the End of the World Tour, the North American leg will launch January 29th, 2022 at the Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona, and wrap March 10th at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, Georgia. A European tour will follow in March and April, after which the Kid Laroi will tour his home country of Australia, as well as New Zealand, in May and June.

Tickets will go on sale on September 17th at 10 a.m. local time via the tour’s website.

“I am beyond excited to share this experience with you all,” the Kid Laroi said in a statement. “It’s always been a dream of mine to headline a global tour. I cannot wait to see my fans all around the world and give them something that they won’t ever forget. It’s been a long time coming.”

This summer, the Kid Laroi earned his first Number One hit with “Stay,” featuring Justin Bieber, which topped Rolling Stone’s Top 100 Songs chart for seven weeks in a row. The track appeared on the Kid Laroi’s EP, F*ck Love 3+: Over You, which was the latest addition to his 2020 debut album, F*ck Love.

The Kid Laroi 2022 Tour Dates

Jan 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Feb 01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

Feb 03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

Feb 05 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Feb 07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Feb 08 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

Feb 10 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Feb 11 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

Feb 12 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

Feb 15 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

Feb 16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis

Feb 17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

Feb 19 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Feb 21 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

Feb 23 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

Feb 24 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

Feb 27 – New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

Mar 01 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

Mar 02 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

Mar 04 – Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE! Indoors

Mar 05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Indoors

Mar 06 – Washington, D.C. @ Echostage

Mar 08 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Mar 09 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

Mar 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy