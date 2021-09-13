The Kid Laroi Plots ‘End of the World’ Tour

The Kid Laroi will kick off a massive world tour next year.
Dubbed the End of the World Tour, the North American leg will launch January 29th, 2022 at the Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona, and wrap March 10th at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, Georgia. A European tour will follow in March and April, after which the Kid Laroi will tour his home country of Australia, as well as New Zealand, in May and June.
Tickets will go on sale on September 17th at 10 a.m. local time via the tour’s website.
“I am beyond excited to share this experience with you all,” the Kid Laroi said in a statement. “It’s always been a dream of mine to headline a global tour. I cannot wait to see my fans all around the world and give them something that they won’t ever forget. It’s been a long time coming.”
This summer, the Kid Laroi earned his first Number One hit with “Stay,” featuring Justin Bieber, which topped Rolling Stone’s Top 100 Songs chart for seven weeks in a row. The track appeared on the Kid Laroi’s EP, F*ck Love 3+: Over You, which was the latest addition to his 2020 debut album, F*ck Love.
The Kid Laroi 2022 Tour Dates
Jan 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
Feb 01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
Feb 03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
Feb 05 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
Feb 07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Feb 08 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
Feb 10 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Feb 11 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
Feb 12 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
Feb 15 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Feb 16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis
Feb 17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
Feb 19 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Feb 21 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
Feb 23 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
Feb 24 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
Feb 27 – New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Mar 01 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
Mar 02 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
Mar 04 – Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE! Indoors
Mar 05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Indoors
Mar 06 – Washington, D.C. @ Echostage
Mar 08 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Mar 09 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
Mar 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy