The Kid Laroi’s ‘Stay’ Holds at Number One, as Lizzo, Cardi B’s ‘Rumors’ Debuts at Number Three

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s hit song “Stay” secured a sixth consecutive week atop the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart for the week of August 13th through 19th.

The track racked up 28.2 million song streams to help it move a projected 231,000 units. It also became the second song of 2021 to stay at Number One for six straight weeks, following Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U.”

Coming in once again at Number Two was Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s collaboration, “Industry Baby,” while behind them Lizzo’s new single, “Rumors,” featuring Cardi B debuted at Number Three. “Rumors” was the highest RS100 debut of the week, with 15 million streams helping it move over 136,000 units. The track is also Lizzo’s second top five hit on the RS200 and Cardi B’s third.

Top Songs The week of August 13, 2021 1 Stay The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber Song Units 231K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 6 Record Label Columbia Records Top Cities New York, NY Pittsburgh, PA Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Song Streams 28.2M Top Cities New York, NY Pittsburgh, PA Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Record Label Columbia Records Columbia Records 2 Industry Baby Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow Song Units 153.5K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 4 Record Label Columbia Records Top Cities Columbus, OH Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville), NC Song Streams 20.1M Top Cities Columbus, OH Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville), NC Record Label Columbia Records Columbia Records 3 RUMORS Lizzo feat. Cardi B NEW! Song Units 136.7K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Atlantic Records Top Cities Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) New York, NY Baltimore, MD Song Streams 15M Top Cities Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) New York, NY Baltimore, MD Record Label Atlantic Records Atlantic Records 4 good 4 u Olivia Rodrigo Song Units 124.2K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 14 Record Label Interscope Top Cities Pittsburgh, PA Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Philadelphia, PA Song Streams 15.7M Top Cities Pittsburgh, PA Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Philadelphia, PA Record Label Interscope Interscope 5 Bad Habits Ed Sheeran Song Units 119K Peak Position 5 Weeks on Chart 8 Record Label Atlantic Records Top Cities Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Pittsburgh, PA Hartford & New Haven, CT Song Streams 13.2M Top Cities Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Pittsburgh, PA Hartford & New Haven, CT Record Label Atlantic Records Atlantic Records

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Elsewhere on the chart, Nigerian star WizKid reached a new Hot 100 peak as his song “Essence” rose 38 spots to land at Number 12 after Bieber hopped on a new remix of the track. Capella Grey’s “Gyalis” also continued its steady rise up the chart, hitting a new peak at Number 77 with 4.9 million streams.

There were some other notable debuts further down the chart, including Los Angels rapper Sueco, who made his first appearance on the RS100 as his single “Paralyzed” bowed at Number 37 with six million streams. YNW Melly’s new track with Lil Uzi Vert” “Mind of Melvin” debuted at Number 51, while Machine Gun Kelly’s new track, “Papercuts” arrived at Number 63. Guitar wiz Steve Lacy also notched his song on the RS100 as “Dark Red” landed at Number 99.