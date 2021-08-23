 RS Charts: The Kid Laroi Still Number One, Lizzo and Cardi B Debut - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Anuel AA Appears to Address Karol G Split on New Single '23 Preguntas'
Home Music Music News

The Kid Laroi’s ‘Stay’ Holds at Number One, as Lizzo, Cardi B’s ‘Rumors’ Debuts at Number Three

WizKid hits new peak as Sueco, Steve Lacy make chart debut

By

RS Charts's Most Recent Stories

View All
the kid laroi

The Kid Laroi

Brandon Bowen*

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s hit song “Stay” secured a sixth consecutive week atop the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart for the week of August 13th through 19th.

The track racked up 28.2 million song streams to help it move a projected 231,000 units. It also became the second song of 2021 to stay at Number One for six straight weeks, following Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U.”

Coming in once again at Number Two was Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s collaboration, “Industry Baby,” while behind them Lizzo’s new single, “Rumors,” featuring Cardi B debuted at Number Three. “Rumors” was the highest RS100 debut of the week, with 15 million streams helping it move over 136,000 units. The track is also Lizzo’s second top five hit on the RS200 and Cardi B’s third.

Related Stories

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' Returns to Number One on RS 200
Skrillex, Justin Bieber, Don Toliver Link Up on New Song 'Don't Go'

Related Stories

Guns And Roses (Duff McCagan, Slash, Axl Rose, Izzy Stradlin, Steven Adler) at the UIC Pavillion in Chicago, Illinois, August 21, 1987 . (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)
How Guns N' Roses Formed
5 Festivals That Ended in Disaster

Top Songs

The week of August 13, 2021
1

Stay

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber
Song Units 231K
2

Industry Baby

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow
Song Units 153.5K
3

RUMORS

Lizzo feat. Cardi B
NEW!
Song Units 136.7K NEW!
4

good 4 u

Olivia Rodrigo
Song Units 124.2K
5

Bad Habits

Ed Sheeran
Song Units 119K

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Elsewhere on the chart, Nigerian star WizKid reached a new Hot 100 peak as his song “Essence” rose 38 spots to land at Number 12 after Bieber hopped on a new remix of the track. Capella Grey’s “Gyalis” also continued its steady rise up the chart, hitting a new peak at Number 77 with 4.9 million streams.

There were some other notable debuts further down the chart, including Los Angels rapper Sueco, who made his first appearance on the RS100 as his single “Paralyzed” bowed at Number 37 with six million streams. YNW Melly’s new track with Lil Uzi Vert” “Mind of Melvin” debuted at Number 51, while Machine Gun Kelly’s new track, “Papercuts” arrived at Number 63. Guitar wiz Steve Lacy also notched his song on the RS100 as “Dark Red” landed at Number 99.

In This Article: Justin Bieber, RS Charts, the kid laroi

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.