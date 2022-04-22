The Kid Laroi Is His Own Worst Enemy in New Video for ‘Thousand Miles’

The Kid Laroi finds himself in a battle against good versus evil in the video for his new song, “Thousand Miles,” with the Australian singer playing the role of both the hero and the villain in the Christian Breslauer-directed clip.

Paying homage to the “shoulder angel” and “shoulder devil” archetype, the good-natured Laroi (decked out in all-white, naturally) is constantly at odds with his more nefarious alter-ego, who dons a red suit. Whether attempting to pick up a barista, enjoy an ice cream cone or simply go home, the gentler version of Laroi’s plans are foiled by his evil persona in a variety of violently campy ways: run over by a steamroller, dragged behind a car and pushed in front of moving vehicles.

“Thousand Miles” is a song that’s been kicking around for a while now, with Kid Laroi first previewing the song on social media in early 2021 and performing the song live later in the year. Earlier in April, the pop star appeared to use the song to take a jab at former manager Scooter Braun, using its refrain — “Here goes another mistake I know I’m gon’ make, I know I’m gon’ make tonight” — to suggest working with Braun was his last big mistake. Braun later cleared things up, claiming he was in on the joke, the pair are cool, and Laroi was just working with producer Andrew Watt, who is another Braun client.

“Thousand Miles” is the Kid Laroi’s first single of 2022 and it’s expected to appear on his official debut studio album, which the Kid Laroi has said will be called Kids Are Growing Up. The album follows the Kid Laroi’s debut mixtape, F*ck Love, which first arrived in 2020 and was subsequently reissued three more times over the next two years with additional tracks, including his hit collaboration with Justin Bieber, “Stay.”