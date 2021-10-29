Watch The Kid Laroi Peform Hit Single ‘Stay’ on ‘Kimmel’

The Kid Laroi appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to showcase his popular single, “Stay.” The singer was accompanied by a pianist for the emotive song, which took on a ballad vibe during the live performance.

This summer, the Kid Laroi earned his first Number One hit with “Stay,” which features Justin Bieber on the recording. The song topped Rolling Stone’s Top 100 Songs chart for seven weeks in a row. The track appeared on the Kid Laroi’s EP, F*ck Love 3+: Over You, the latest addition to his 2020 debut album, F*ck Love.

The singer recently told Rolling Stone that he isn’t interested in fitting his music into a specific genre.

“I don’t give a fuck about what something sounds like,” the Kid Laroi said. “I don’t really go to the studio and be like, “OK, I’m going to make this type of sound today.” I just make whatever feels natural. Music’s not one thing anymore. What we now know as popular music is a fucking mash of all different shit. It’s rock influence, hip-hop influence, fucking jazz influence, all different type of influences in this one thing. I feel music’s becoming more and more genreless.”

The Kid Laroi will embark on a massive world tour next year. Dubbed the End of the World Tour, the North American leg will launch January 29th, 2022 at the Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona, and wrap March 10th at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, Georgia. A European tour will follow in March and April, after which the Kid Laroi will tour his home country of Australia, as well as New Zealand, in May and June.