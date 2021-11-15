The Kid Laroi Ends ‘F–k Love’ Chapter With ‘Still Chose You’ Video Featuring Mustard

The Kid Laroi is closing the chapter on his Fuck Love project with his new video “Still Chose You” featuring Mustard.

In the Arrad-directed visual, Mustard plays the piano as the Kid Laroi sings about “tripping” on a new love after swearing off falling for someone again.

The singer also penned a letter to fans, thanking them. “I hope you all enjoy the ‘Still Chose You video! I know that record is a fan favorite so I felt that it was only right for that to be the video that finally closes the Fuck Love era.”

“It’s been a wild year, to say the least,” he added. “Seeing the impact of the project and hearing about how it’s helped and changed so many people’s lives is fuckin’ beautiful but also incredibly surreal. It’s the reason why I do this shit. My life has also changed so much this past year because of it and I owe it all to every single one of you. There is no way I will ever be able to repay you.”

He added that he plans to take “some time away from everything” to work on his debut album.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone the Kid Laroi discussed his genreless approach to making music. “I don’t give a fuck about what something sounds like. I don’t really go to the studio and be like, ‘OK, I’m going to make this type of sound today,’ he said. “I just make whatever feels natural. Music’s not one thing anymore. What we now know as popular music is a fucking mash of all different shit. It’s rock influence, hip-hop influence, fucking jazz influence, all different type of influences in this one thing. I feel music’s becoming more and more genreless.”